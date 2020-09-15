Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $307.30. 49,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The company has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

