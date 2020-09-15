Advisor OS LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,956,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

