Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AT&T by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,215,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. 974,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,544,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

