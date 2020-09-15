AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1,144.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth $4,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in AFLAC by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 169,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1,175.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. 3,441,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

