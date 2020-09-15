Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,894 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $214,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.04. 700,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.15. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

