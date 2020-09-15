Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.09. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,668,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $12.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.21 and its 200-day moving average is $247.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $333.07. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

