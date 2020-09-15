Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 388,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,775,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of GOOG traded up $22.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,541.44. 1,328,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,280. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,550.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,394.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,033.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

