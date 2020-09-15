Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,666.49.

GOOGL traded up $26.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,535.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,642. The company has a market cap of $1,026.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,548.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,393.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

