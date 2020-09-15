American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

APEI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. 80,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $414.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.69. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. Analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $51,560.31. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,887 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,517 shares of company stock worth $2,023,330. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 582.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 95,665 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

