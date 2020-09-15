Analysts Expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post sales of $240.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $246.63 million. Alkermes reported sales of $255.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $981.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $969.07 million to $991.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 89.0% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 7,193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $35,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,354 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.7% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 414.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 14,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.32. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

