Arqma (ARQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $78,123.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $73,892.22 and $78,123.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,851.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.03376754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.02171568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00450239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00832704 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00557046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,469,240 coins and its circulating supply is 6,424,697 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

