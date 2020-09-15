Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 63,696,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,758,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $219.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

