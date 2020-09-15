Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTI. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 154,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,303. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 155,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

