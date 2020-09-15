BOUYGUES SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

BOUYGUES SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BOUYGUES SA/ADR stock remained flat at $$7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. BOUYGUES SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

About BOUYGUES SA/ADR

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

