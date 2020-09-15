Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,568,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,191,613. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

