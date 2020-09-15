Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $16.25 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,280,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.18. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The firm has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

