Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Has $28.08 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,620 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. 2,080,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -110.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

