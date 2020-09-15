Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 199,700 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 199,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Marathon Oil worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 348.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 4,824,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after buying an additional 3,726,311 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $22,425,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after buying an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 22,333,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,466,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.76.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

