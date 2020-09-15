Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,000 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $15,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 36.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 196.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

NYSE:RGA traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 611,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,102. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

