Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,800 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,411 shares of company stock worth $69,581,319 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $12.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $622.55. The stock had a trading volume of 830,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,144. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $629.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.17.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.