Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,850 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Hershey worth $28,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hershey by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $4,203,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Hershey by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.93.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

