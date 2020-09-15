Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WHD. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 438,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cactus by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

