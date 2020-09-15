Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 7,732 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $208.69. 1,720,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $210.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.