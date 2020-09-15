Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64,040 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. CSFB increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Shares of HD traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.58. 3,055,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,923. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $302.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

