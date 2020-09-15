Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock remained flat at $$138.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

