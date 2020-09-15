Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 954.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 196,686 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,242,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360,183. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

