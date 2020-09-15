Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,189 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.96. 7,883,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,397,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.67 and a 200 day moving average of $224.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

