Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $28.58 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.10. 1,292,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,349. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $441.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.