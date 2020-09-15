Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,510. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

