Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,538 shares of company stock valued at $74,115,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

