Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,296 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Paypal were worth $32,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,409 shares of company stock valued at $17,582,995. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.02. 7,053,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,581. The company has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.32. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

