Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Stock analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 165,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,343. The firm has a market cap of $397.96 million, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $52,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at $476,542.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carriage Services by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

