CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CESDF. TD Securities downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

CESDF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,595. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

