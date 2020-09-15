Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,277.36. 437,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,232.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $979.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.92, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,358.00 to $1,580.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,143.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

