Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Danaher has raised its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $208.69. 1,591,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $210.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

