Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.
Danaher has raised its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $208.69. 1,591,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $210.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.34.
In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
