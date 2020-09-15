Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,427.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,826 shares in the company, valued at $23,184,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,310,186 shares of company stock worth $202,358,893. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

