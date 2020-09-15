DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $1.31 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00047416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00252163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00100991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.01526968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00189578 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

