Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.84 Million

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post sales of $226.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.70 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $238.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $917.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.10 million to $926.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $962.32 million, with estimates ranging from $924.30 million to $984.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,059 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $47,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after buying an additional 1,523,704 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 571.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 1,371,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

