Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $393,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,899 shares of company stock worth $54,784,517 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.08. 2,923,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.64.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

