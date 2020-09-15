Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Billion

Brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce sales of $49.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.73 billion and the highest is $50.25 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $65.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $181.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 billion to $194.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $143.78 billion to $230.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,333,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

