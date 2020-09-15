Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 26,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 174,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 73,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 980,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,233,000 after purchasing an additional 346,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,333,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

