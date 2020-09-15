Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,093,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,845,928. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.09. The company has a market capitalization of $758.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,669 shares of company stock worth $9,039,215. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

