Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Facebook worth $499,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 956.9% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 2,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.42. 18,250,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,845,961. The company has a market capitalization of $776.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,669 shares of company stock worth $9,039,215 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

