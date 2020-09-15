Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,855.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.