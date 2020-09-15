Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,320,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.38% of FOX worth $223,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FOX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 51,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 17.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

FOXA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. 3,350,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

