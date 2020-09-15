Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $57,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,771,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $123.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.