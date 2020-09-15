Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock remained flat at $$138.63 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,045,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $345.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

