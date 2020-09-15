Garde Capital Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.34.

NYSE V traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.39. 11,730,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.49 and its 200-day moving average is $186.63. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $398.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

