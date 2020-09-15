Garde Capital Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 834,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,835,000 after buying an additional 6,985,864 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,816,000 after buying an additional 491,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,797,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

