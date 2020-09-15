Garde Capital Inc. Has $941,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,285 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. 28,016,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,497,512. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

